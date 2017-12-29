Saving Country Music’s WORST Albums of 2017

1 Comment

We were so swept up in praising ourselves for all the gains made in the independent realm of country music in 2017, it wasn’t until here in the dwindling moments of the year that we realized just what a dreadful era 2017 posed in the mainstream.

The Best of Mainstream Country Music in 2017

46 Comments

While in the independent realm of country music, 2017 went down as a record year for quality projects, the mainstream was downright abysmal pretty much across the board for both songs and albums. There actually were quite a few pretty good songs, but most struggled to gain traction in the charts.

In 2017, Women Only Made Up 7.5% of Country Radio’s Top 40

57 Comments

Yes, this topic again. And if you don’t like reading about it, tough titty. Perhaps if mainstream country radio put out a modicum of effort to even try to hide the fact they’re outright excluding certain artists from radio play strictly due to their gender, we could shut the hell up about all of this.

Saving Country Music’s 2017 Essential Albums List

66 Comments

2017 was a bumper crop yer for great country and roots records, and this is reflected in Saving Country Music’s 2017 Essential Albums list, which has expanded once again to include a total of 65 albums, each of which was reviewed in-depth during the year, and each which can be seen with a summation of the review.

Saving Country Music’s 2017 Album of the Year

98 Comments

Country music will not be saved by just one soul, even though this is a thought process many fans and much of the media tend to buy into, often putting an unfair burden on the careers and purpose of certain artists, and placing them at odds with what they should be focused on, which is the creative process.

Album Review – Gregg Allman’s “Southern Blood”

29 Comments

Gregg Allman’s legacy was well secured before even a note was sung or played on Southern Blood. He didn’t owe us anything more. But like he did for half a century, Gregg Allman delivered, and not just for himself, but for one final hurrah of The Allman Brothers legacy that now has a life of its own.

Album Review – Emily Herring’s “Gliding”

11 Comments

An auto mechanic by day, and a singer, songwriter, and bandleader by night, Emily Herring has country music resounding deeply in her soul, and might be an ideal example of the embarrassment of riches that Austin holds in the talent department that often goes so completely and criminally unbeknown to the outside world.

Oh Screw Me. Sugarland Is Back.

81 Comments

For six glorious years, God Almighty graced us poor little creatures moving about the face of the earth looking for shelter and sustenance by abstaining from raining any new Sugarland material down upon us as the band stayed on indefinite hiatus, with the real possibility of staying mothballed until eternity.

Saving Country Music’s 2017 Song of the Year

71 Comments

Isn’t it strange how in the real world, we shy away instinctively from things that cause us pain, but when it comes to music and art, we seek pain out as one of the primary markers of the most potent and exceptional expressions of the artistic realm. Somehow, drawing that pain out through music makes us feel better.

